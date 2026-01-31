US approves $6.6bn weapons sale to Israel amid Gaza ceasefire

+ ↺ − 16 px

The United States has approved more than $6.6 billion in new weapons sales to Israel, even as a fragile ceasefire remains in place in the Gaza Strip.

The United States Department of State said on Friday that it had authorised Israel to purchase US-made military equipment, including 30 Apache attack helicopters worth $3.8 billion and infantry assault vehicles valued at $1.98 billion. Additional contracts include $740 million for other defence systems and $150 million for light utility helicopters, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

The Apache helicopters will be supplied by Boeing and Lockheed Martin. Israeli forces have extensively used Apache helicopters in operations in Gaza and the occupied West Bank during the war that began in October 2023.

“The United States is committed to the security of Israel, and it is vital to US national interests to assist Israel in developing and maintaining a strong and ready self-defence capability,” the State Department said, adding that the proposed sale aligns with that policy.

Washington already sends billions of dollars in military support to Israel each year, much of it provided as aid rather than commercial sales. Human rights groups and United Nations experts have repeatedly urged the US to suspend weapons transfers, arguing that they enable continued violence against Palestinians in Gaza.

At least 71,662 people have been killed in Gaza since the start of the war, according to local health officials. While a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas took effect in October 2025 and has largely held, Israeli attacks have continued, killing hundreds of Palestinians despite the agreement.

Separately, the State Department also approved a $9 billion arms sale to Saudi Arabia, covering 730 Patriot missiles and related defence equipment. US officials said the deal would strengthen regional air and missile defence capabilities and protect both US and allied forces.

The Saudi approval comes amid heightened regional tensions involving Iran. US President Donald Trump has said American warships have been repositioned closer to Iran, raising concerns over a possible military confrontation.

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman recently told Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian that Riyadh would not allow its territory or airspace to be used for attacks against Iran, according to Iranian media.

The arms approvals underline Washington’s continued military engagement in the Middle East at a time of ongoing conflict, diplomatic strain, and international pressure over civilian harm in Gaza.

