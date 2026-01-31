US approves potential sale of Patriot missiles to Saudi Arabia

The estimated value of the proposed sale is $9.0 billion, according to a statement from the Defense Security Cooperation Agency, News.Az reports.

“The proposed sale will improve Saudi Arabia’s capability to meet current and future threats by providing advanced air defense missiles as part of an upgraded integrated air and missile defense system,” the agency said, adding that the package would strengthen the kingdom’s overall air defense capabilities.

The principal contractor for the deal will be Lockheed Martin, based in the US state of Texas.