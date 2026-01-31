Yandex metrika counter

US approves potential sale of Patriot missiles to Saudi Arabia

The US State Department has approved the possible sale of Patriot Advanced Capability-3 Missile Segment Enhancement (PAC-3 MSE) missiles and related equipment to Saudi Arabia.

The estimated value of the proposed sale is $9.0 billion, according to a statement from the Defense Security Cooperation Agency, News.Az reports.

“The proposed sale will improve Saudi Arabia’s capability to meet current and future threats by providing advanced air defense missiles as part of an upgraded integrated air and missile defense system,” the agency said, adding that the package would strengthen the kingdom’s overall air defense capabilities.

The principal contractor for the deal will be Lockheed Martin, based in the US state of Texas.


