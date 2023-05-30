US Assistant Secretary of State for Energy Resources is on visit to Azerbaijan - Embassy

US Assistant Secretary of State for Energy Resources Geoffrey Ross Pyatt is on a visit to Azerbaijan, US Embassy in Azerbaijan said, News.az reports.

According to the Embassy, Geoffrey Pyatt's visit to Azerbaijan will last until June 2.

While in Baku, Mr. Pyatt will participate in the 28th annual Baku Energy Week, which includes the Oil and Gas Exhibition, the Caspian International Energy and Green Energy Exhibition and the Baku Energy Forum.

He will meet with Azerbaijani government officials to discuss energy security and opportunities to increase the use of renewable energy sources.

The US Assistant Secretary of State will also meet with energy officials from other countries and organizations to promote further international cooperation to stabilize global energy supplies while accelerating the clean energy transition.

News.Az