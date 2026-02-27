Yandex metrika counter

US authorizes departure of some embassy personnel from Israel

US authorizes departure of some embassy personnel from Israel
Source: Reuters

The United States has authorized the departure of some embassy personnel and their families from Israel due to safety risks.

“On February 27, 2026, the Department of State authorized the departure of non-emergency U.S. government personnel and family members of U.S. government personnel from Mission Israel due to safety risks,” the embassy wrote on X, News.Az reports.

“In response to security incidents and without advance notice, the U.S. Embassy may further restrict or prohibit U.S. government employees and their family members from traveling to certain areas of Israel, the Old City of Jerusalem, and the West Bank. Persons may wish to consider leaving Israel while commercial flights are available,” it added.


By Nijat Babayev

