US boards second tanker in Indian Ocean after tracking it from Caribbean
The boarding of the Panamanian-flagged Veronica III is the second such US interception in the Indian Ocean in the past week. It comes amid a US crackdown on sanctioned oil exports from Venezuela.
"Distance does not protect you," the Pentagon said in a statement, alongside video and photos which appear to show the US raid.
At least seven oil tankers have been seized by the US since last year, as the Trump administration moves to control the supply of Venezuelan oil.
The Pentagon statement on Sunday defined the operation as "a right-of-visit, maritime interdiction and boarding". The statement did not say whether the US had seized the vessel, or allowed it to continue.
"The vessel tried to defy President Trump's quarantine - hoping to slip away," the Pentagon statement said.
"No other nation has the reach, endurance, or will to do this. International waters are not sanctuary. By land, air, or sea, we will find you and deliver justice."
The Veronica III is currently under sanctions imposed by the US Treasury Department.
According to monitoring group TankerTrackers.com, the Veronica III departed Venezuela on 3 January - the same day that the US captured Venezuelan president Nicholas Maduro in a raid on his presidential compound in Caracas.
The ship was carrying 1.9m barrels of crude oil at the time of departure, the group says, adding that it is believed to have been involved in the transport of Russian, Iranian and Venezuelan oil since 2023.
Last week, the US announced that it had boarded and inspected the Aquila II, which American forces had "tracked and hunted" into the Indian Ocean.
In December, US President Donald Trump said that he was ordering a "blockade" of sanctioned oil tankers entering and leaving Venezuela, a move the Venezuelan government described as "theft".
The US blockade has sharply curtailed Venezuelan oil exports, with only ships associated with Chevron and bound for the US operating as usual.
Loadings fell roughly by half in January to about 400,000 barrels per day, Matt Smith, head of US analysis at Kpler, told the BBC last month.
By Salman Rahimli