US boards second tanker in Indian Ocean after tracking it from Caribbean

The ship was carrying 1.9m barrels of crude oil at the time of departure, the group says, adding that it is believed to have been involved in the transport of Russian, Iranian and Venezuelan oil since 2023.

Last week, the US announced that it had boarded and inspected the Aquila II, which American forces had "tracked and hunted" into the Indian Ocean.

In December, US President Donald Trump said that he was ordering a "blockade" of sanctioned oil tankers entering and leaving Venezuela, a move the Venezuelan government described as "theft".

The US blockade has sharply curtailed Venezuelan oil exports, with only ships associated with Chevron and bound for the US operating as usual.