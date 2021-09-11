US: CDC study finds unvaccinated 11 times more likely to die from COVID

Unvaccinated individuals are 11 times more likely to die from COVID-19 than those who have taken the jab, according to data released Friday by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Anadolu Agency reports.

Director Rochelle Wallensky said the findings are based on a review of cases, hospitalizations and deaths in 13 states, and are a testament to the "power of COVID-19 vaccination."

The study looked at data from the past two months when the highly-transmissible delta variant became the dominant coronavirus strain in the US, and found that in addition to vaccines dramatically boosting protection from virus-related deaths, they are also highly protective against infection and hospitalization.

Individuals who are unvaccinated are roughly 4.5 times more likely to contract COVID-19, and over 10 times more likely to be hospitalized, Walensky said during a virtual press conference.

"As we have shown in study after study, vaccination works," she said. "The bottom line is this: we have the scientific tools we need to turn the corner on this pandemic."

The study will be released in full on the CDC's website later Friday.

