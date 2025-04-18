US citizen fatally shot by passenger after attempted plane hijacking

+ ↺ − 16 px

A U.S. man hijacked a small plane in Belize on Thursday, stabbing two passengers and the pilot before being fatally shot by one of the injured passengers, officials from Belize and the United States reported. Despite the incident, the plane landed safely.

The Tropic Air plane was carrying 14 passengers and two crew members, and was flying from Corozal, a small town near Belize's border with Mexico, heading to the popular tourist destination of San Pedro when it was hijacked, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

The plane circled in random directions for nearly two hours as the drama unfolded in the skies. The plane was tailed by a police helicopter before touching down at an airport in the coastal town of Ladyville.

The would-be hijacker threatened the pilot shortly after the Cessna Grand Caravan from Belize's Tropic Air took off in the morning with 14 on board from the town of Corozal.

It was headed for the Belizean island of San Pedro, but the man ordered the pilot to head "out of the country," police commissioner Chester Williams told Channel 5 news.

The plane hovered for some time over the international airport of Belize City before landing just as it was about to run out of fuel, at which point the hijacker stabbed two fellow passengers.

One had a firearm he was licensed to carry, and shot the attacker dead, according to officials and local media.

Police identified the assailant as 49-year-old US national Akinyela Sawa Taylor, who was apparently a military veteran. The injured passengers were taken to the hospital.

The US Embassy in Belize expressed its regret over the incident on the eve of the Easter long weekend.

"It really highlights the importance of safety and security," the embassy's public affairs officer Luke Martin told reporters.

"We have a strong relationship with Belizean law enforcement, and in times like this, that partnership proves crucial," with a quick exchange of information, he added.

News.Az