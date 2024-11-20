US closes Kyiv embassy over strike threat after Ukraine fires ATACMS

+ ↺ − 16 px

The US closed its embassy in Kyiv on Wednesday, citing the threat of a major air attack, following Ukraine's use of American missiles to strike a target in Russia, which Moscow called an escalation, News.az reports citing Reuters .

Later, after an air raid siren in the early afternoon jangled nerves in the capital, Ukraine's military spy agency said Russia was trying to sow panic by circulating fake online messages about a massive looming missile and drone attack."The enemy, unable to subdue Ukrainians by force, resorts to measures of intimidation and psychological pressure on society. We ask you to be vigilant and steadfast," it said.A U.S. government source said the embassy closure was "related to ongoing threats of air attacks". The Italian and Greek embassies said they too had closed their doors. The French embassy remained open but urged its citizens to be cautious.Ukraine on Tuesday used U.S. ATACMS missiles to attack an arms depot inside Russia, making use of newly granted permission from the outgoing administration of U.S. President Joe Biden on the 1,000th day of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.Russia has been signalling to the United States and its allies for weeks that if they give permission to Ukraine to strike deep into Russian territory with Western-supplied missiles then Moscow will consider it a major escalation."Out of an abundance of caution, the embassy will be closed, and embassy employees are being instructed to shelter in place," the U.S. Department of State Consular Affairs said in a statement on the embassy's website."The U.S. Embassy recommends U.S. citizens be prepared to immediately shelter in the event an air alert is announced."The Kremlin said it had no comment.Russian foreign intelligence chief Sergei Naryshkin said in an interview published on Wednesday that Moscow would retaliate against NATO countries that facilitate long-range Ukrainian missile strikes against Russian territory.

News.Az