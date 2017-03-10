US co-chair of OSCE Minsk Group arrives in Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Richard Hoagland, the US Co-Chair of the OSCE Minsk Group, arrived in Azerbaijan on Friday, the US Embassy in Baku told APA.

The other co-chairs – Stephane Visconti of France and Igor Popov of Russia – are expected to arrive in Azerbaijan in the next few hours.



The co-chairs will hold meetings with Azerbaijani officials tomorrow.

News.Az

