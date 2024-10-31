U.S. commends Azerbaijan and Armenia for formalizing rules of procedure for border delimitation

+ ↺ − 16 px

The U.S. commends Armenia and Azerbaijan for formalizing the rules of procedure for border delimitation, demonstrating that progress is possible through sustained dialogue, the US State Department Spokesman Matthew Miller wrote on X, News.a z reports.

“We support both sides’ work towards a durable, dignified peace for security and prosperity in the region,” he wrote.President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed a decree on October 25 to approve the “Regulation on joint activities of the State Commission on Delimitation of the State Border between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Armenia and the Commission on the Delimitation of the State Border and Border Security Issues between the Republic of Armenia and the Republic of Azerbaijan”.Armenian President Vahagn Khachaturyan has also signed the law ratifying the regulation for the delimitation of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border.

News.Az