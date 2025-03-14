US commends Azerbaijan, Armenia for concluding peace treaty talks

+ ↺ − 16 px

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio welcomed the conclusion of talks between Azerbaijan and Armenia regarding the text of the draft peace treaty.

"The United States commends Armenia and Azerbaijan for concluding negotiations on a historic peace treaty. This is an opportunity for both countries to turn the page on a decades old conflict in line with President Trump’s vision for a more peaceful world," Rubio said in a statement, News.Az reports.

"Now is the time to commit to peace, sign and ratify the treaty, and usher in a new era of prosperity for the people of the South Caucasus," he stated.

