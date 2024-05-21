US Congress considers sanctions against ICC

+ ↺ − 16 px

US lawmakers are weighing the option of imposing sanctions on the International Criminal Court if it issues an arrest warrant for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, US House Speaker Mike Johnson said, News.Az reports citing TASS.

"In the absence of leadership from the White House, Congress is reviewing all options, including sanctions, to punish the ICC and ensure its leadership faces consequences if they proceed. If the ICC is allowed to threaten Israeli leaders, ours could be next," he said in a statement."The ICC has no authority over Israel or the United States, and today's baseless and illegitimate decision should face global condemnation," the statement went on to say.Johnson also accused US President Joe Biden’s administration of helping the ICC by a campaign of pressure on Israel. The speaker said the ICC with its move is equating Israeli officials with Hamas.ICC prosecutor Karim Khan on May 20 requested Pre-Trial Chamber I of the International Criminal Court to issue arrest warrants for Benjamin Netanyahu, Israeli Prime Minister Yoav Gallant, and Hamas leaders Yahya Sinwar, Mohammed Deif and Ismail Haniyeh. He said that based on the evidence at hand, the prosecution has reasonable grounds to believe that Netanyahu and Galant bear responsibility for the war crimes and crimes against humanity committed in Gaza from at least October 8, 2023.

News.Az