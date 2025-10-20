US Congresswoman renews call for release of American teen held by Israel

US Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley has renewed her appeal for the release of 16-year-old Mohammed Ibrahim, a Palestinian American detained by Israeli authorities since February.

“Right now, Mohammed Ibrahim, a US citizen, is being held in an Israeli prison. His health is deteriorating. The circumstances are desperate,” Pressley wrote on social media, News.az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

She urged the Biden administration to take immediate action, saying, “The United States must use every avenue available to secure the release of this Palestinian American child.”

According to his family, Mohammed has been rapidly losing weight and is suffering from scabies while in Israeli custody.

