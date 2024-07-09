US continues to work for diplomatic resolution between Azerbaijan and Armenia - State Department

+ ↺ − 16 px

The US continues to work for diplomatic resolution between Azerbaijan and Armenia, the US State Department Spokesman Matthew Miller said during a briefing, News.Az reports.

Regarding the possibility of a meeting between the foreign ministers of the two countries in Washington on the sidelines of the NATO meeting, Miller said he doesn't have any announcement."But you know that this is always the case. We continue to work for a diplomatic resolution," he added.The NATO summit, featuring participation from 32 NATO member countries, partner countries, and the European Union, will be held in Washington, D.C., from July 9 to 11.The event, themed "Ukraine and Transatlantic Security," also commemorates NATO's 75th anniversary.Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov will attend the summit. As US Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs James O'Brien stated during a briefing in Baku, Secretary of State Blinken is organizing an event for all NATO partners, including Armenia and Azerbaijan.

News.Az