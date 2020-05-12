US coronavirus death toll passes 80,000

+ ↺ − 16 px

The US coronavirus death toll passed 80,000 far and away the most reported deaths of any country in the world, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

America marked that grim death toll Monday as almost every state has made plans to partially reopen some businesses, something critics fear might contribute to an increase in the daily reports of fatalities.

In New York, where there have been more than 26,000 deaths, coronavirus infection and hospitalization rates are down to where they were nearly two months ago, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said. In the past day, 488 coronavirus patients were admitted to hospitals, similar to the state total from March 19, and 161 people died over the past day, near the same level of deaths as on March 26.

New Jersey reported 9,340 deaths, Massachusetts reported 4,979 deaths and Michigan reported 4,584 deaths, the data showed.

News.Az