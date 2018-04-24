US defense official comments on relations with Russia

+ ↺ − 16 px

The US understands the value of relations with Russia but sees it as its strategic competitor at the current stage, US Deputy Secretary of Defense Patrick Shanahan told a Defense Writers Group breakfast on Tuesday answering a question from a TASS correspondent.

"Russia continues to be a strategic competitor. And its efforts undermined the West," he noted. In spite of that, he assured that Washington appreciates relations with Moscow.

"Relationships are important. We all understand their value. [But] we are in a strategic competition, and I'll just leave it at that," he said.

