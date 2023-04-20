US delegation visits Azerbaijan’s Shusha

+ ↺ − 16 px

A delegation headed by Nurit Greenger, Head of the US-Azerbaijan Cultural Foundation, visited the city of Shusha, the cultural capital of Azerbaijan, News.Az reports.

The delegation also included directors, producers and journalists operating in the US and Israel.

The guest viewed the ongoing restoration and reconstruction work in Shusha.

They visited several historical monuments of the city of Shusha, such as Shusha Castle, Bulbul’s house museum, and Shot Monuments.

The visit of the US delegation to the liberated Azerbaijani territories was organized by the State Committee for Diaspora Affairs. The visit is aimed at conveying information about the history and culture of Azerbaijan, and Azerbaijani realities to the international community, including the public representatives of the US and Israel.

News.Az