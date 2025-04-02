U.S. Delta Air Lines resumes flights to Israel

+ ↺ − 16 px

U.S. carrier Delta Air Lines has resumed operations in Israel with a flight that took off Tuesday from New York's JFK Airport and landed Wednesday at Ben Gurion Airport outside Tel Aviv, News.az reports citing Xinhua.

Delta stopped flying to Israel in early August last year due to the escalation of Israel's multi-front conflict.

It thus became the second U.S. airline to resume activity in Israel, following United Airlines' return to service in mid-March.

Latvia's flagship airline, airBaltic, has also resumed flights to Israel, following its flight suspension in September 2024, with a flight originating from Riga Airport on Tuesday and landing in Tel Aviv on Wednesday.

British Airways, which stopped flying to Israel in August last year, is expected to resume flights to Israel on Saturday night.

