U.S. Department of State Senior Advisor for Caucasus visited Alley of Martyrs

+ ↺ − 16 px

U.S. Department of State Senior Advisor for Caucasus Negotiations, Louis Bono, who is on a visit to Azerbaijan, visited Alley of Martyrs, News.az reports citing the US Embassy of State.

Senior Advisor for Caucasus Negotiations Bono visited Alley of Martyrs to observe a moment of silence and pay his respects for the lives of all those lost and injured over the many years of conflict.

News.Az