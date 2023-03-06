Yandex metrika counter

U.S. Department of State Senior Advisor for Caucasus visited Alley of Martyrs

U.S. Department of State Senior Advisor for Caucasus Negotiations, Louis Bono, who is on a visit to Azerbaijan, visited Alley of Martyrs, News.az reports citing the US Embassy of State.

Senior Advisor for Caucasus Negotiations Bono visited Alley of Martyrs to observe a moment of silence and pay his respects for the lives of all those lost and injured over the many years of conflict.


honor Patriotic War martyrs

