US Deputy Assistant Secretary visits Baku

US Deputy Assistant Secretary of State Erica Olson visits Azerbaijan, News.az reports citing the US Embassy in Azerbaijan.

Noted that Deputy Assistant Secretary in the Bureau of European and Eurasian Affairs at the US Department of State Erika Olson will be on a visit to Azerbaijan on April 19-21. The embassy noted that the American diplomat will meet with President Ilham Aliyev and other government officials during his visit to Baku.

"Deputy Assistant Secretary of State Olson will emphasize the United States' commitment to promoting a peaceful, democratic and prosperous future for the South Caucasus region. During her visit to the region, she also visits Armenia and Georgia. Ms. Olson is meeting with the main interested parties to support the Armenia-Azerbaijan peace process and advance the meeting between Secretary of State Blinken, the Prime Minister of Armenia, and the President of Azerbaijan at the Munich Security Conference on February 18, and the Secretary of State's phone calls with the two heads of state in March," noted in the information of the embassy.

