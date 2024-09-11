US doubles financial aid to Armenia

+ ↺ − 16 px

Armenia’s Cabinet of Ministers has announced that the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) has significantly increased its financial assistance to Armenia, more than doubling the previous amount.

The new allocation will rise from $120 million to $250 million, News.Az reports.The agreement was formalized by Deputy Prime Minister Mher Grigoryan and USAID Armenian Mission Director John Allelo.The expanded funding will support key areas including disaster risk management, cyber security, food and energy security, regional cooperation and trade, democratic processes, and inclusive economic development, according to the Cabinet.

