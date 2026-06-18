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US ends maritime blockade of Iranian ports

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US ends maritime blockade of Iranian ports
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The US CENTCOM has announced that it has removed the blockade on all maritime traffic to and from Iranian ports and coastal areas.

In a post on X, CENTCOM said that American forces “are not impeding the transit of vessels to or from Iranian ports on the Arabian Gulf and Gulf of Oman”, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera. 

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CENTCOM added that US naval ships will remain in the region to ensure “all aspects” of the agreement with Iran are adhered to.


News.Az 

By Ulviyya Salmanli

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