US European Command salutes Azerbaijani forces’ contributions to enhancing European security

+ ↺ − 16 px

The US European Command (EUCOM) made a Twitter post on the occasion of June 26 - Day of the Armed Forces of Azerbaijan, News.Az reports.

In its tweet, US European Command saluted Azerbaijani forces’ contributions to enhancing European security.

“We value their steady partnership with the Oklahoma National Guard as part of the State Partnership Program of the Department of Defense. Stronger Together!,” EUCOM tweeted.

News.Az