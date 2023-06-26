Yandex metrika counter

US European Command salutes Azerbaijani forces’ contributions to enhancing European security

  • Politics
  • Share
US European Command salutes Azerbaijani forces’ contributions to enhancing European security

The US European Command (EUCOM) made a Twitter post on the occasion of June 26 - Day of the Armed Forces of Azerbaijan, News.Az reports. 

In its tweet, US European Command saluted Azerbaijani forces’ contributions to enhancing European security.

“We value their steady partnership with the Oklahoma National Guard as part of the State Partnership Program of the Department of Defense. Stronger Together!,” EUCOM tweeted.  

News about - US European Command salutes Azerbaijani forces’ contributions to enhancing European security


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      