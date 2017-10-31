US expands sanctions on Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps

+ ↺ − 16 px

Previously, Iran's elite force, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, vowed to teach the US "new lessons" if sanctioned, APA reports quoting Sputnik.

The US Treasury Department has announced the expansion of sanctions on Iran's Revolutionary Guards, which were imposed on October 13 over IRGC allegedly "supporting terrorism," a claim strongly denied by Tehran.



The sanctions affect the Revolutionary Guard's Aerospace Force Self Suffiency Jihad Organization, Air Force, Al-Ghadir Missile Command, and the Research and Self-Sufficiency Jihad Organization, according to the Treasury's press release.



Moreover, the commander-in-chief of the IRGC has been also placed on the US sanctions list.



Iran has pledged to "strongly respond to any action against its military forces," while the Revolutionary Guards commander, Mohammad Ali Jafari, vowed to equate US forces with Daesh terrorist group (ISIS, banned in Russia) before the sanctions were imposed. According to Iranian government spokesman Mohammad Baker, labelling the IRGC a "terrorist group" would mean Washington itself supports terrorists.

News.Az

News.Az