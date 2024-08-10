US expresses deep concern over civilian casualties in Gaza following Israeli strike

+ ↺ − 16 px

"We know Hamas has been using schools as locations to gather and operate out of, but we have also said repeatedly and consistently that Israel must take measures to minimize civilian harm," National Security Council Spokesman Sean Savett said in a statement.Stressing that Palestinian civilians "continue to be killed and wounded," Savett added: "This underscores the urgency of a ceasefire and hostage deal, which we continue to work tirelessly to achieve."Since the beginning of August, Israel has conducted airstrikes on 13 shelter centers in Gaza, where displaced Palestinians have been seeking refuge, the Civil Defense spokesman in the besieged Palestinian enclave said on Saturday.The latest attack came early on Saturday as Israeli forces bombed the Al-Taba'een school in the Al-Daraj neighborhood in eastern Gaza City, killing at least 100 Palestinians.The Israeli onslaught against the Gaza Strip has killed nearly 39,700 people since last October following a cross-border attack by the Palestinian resistance group Hamas.Israel is accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice (ICJ), which ordered it to immediately halt its military operation in the southern city of Rafah, where more than a million Palestinians had sought refuge from the war before it was invaded on May 6.

News.Az