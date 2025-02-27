US expresses interest in strengthening ties with Central Asia

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Trump administration has quickly shifted the foreign policy approach in Eurasia, notably seeking to improve relations with Russia. However, one aspect of the Biden-era strategy that the Trump State Department appears determined to maintain is the C5+1 format, an initiative aimed at boosting US influence in Central Asia.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio emphasised the US interest in building up the C5+1 framework during a February 21 talk with Foreign Minister Bakhtiyor Saidov of Uzbekistan, News.Az reports citing Eurasianet.

According to a State Department spokesperson, Rubio “discussed continued cooperation, including through the C5+1 diplomatic platform, in support of a more peaceful and prosperous Central Asia.”

The main driver of US interest in Central Asia is the region’s abundant natural resources, not only oil and natural gas, but also minerals and rare earths used in high-tech devices and for clean energy and defence purposes. A geographic consideration may also factor into the US policy calculus: Central Asian states sit on China’s western border, and an avowed aim of Trump’s second term is containing Chinese global economic influence.

Rubio in his discussion with his Uzbek counterpart specifically mentioned that “the United States looks forward to working with Uzbekistan to highlight mutually beneficial opportunities for investment in critical minerals and US civil nuclear energy technologies.”

Saidov indicated that Uzbekistan was eager to engage with the United States, describing his conversation with Rubio as “candid and productive.” In a statement posted on Telegram, he added that Uzbekistan would work to expand bilateral ties “in all spheres without an exception,” focusing on “building strong bridges between business communities, increasing trade volume in both directions [and] ensuring prosperous development.”

Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan are considered the lynchpin states within the C5+1 context. Then-secretary of state John Kerry initiated the C5+1 format in 2015. But the Biden administration significantly elevated the framework’s status by convening the first-ever presidential-level summit of C5+1 leaders in 2023. The following year, the Biden administration launched a related initiative, dubbed the B5+1 process, to specifically promote trade and investment.

The Rubio-Saidov discussion indicated that the United States will remain committed to backing Uzbek efforts to gain entry to the World Trade Organization (WTO). Prior to Trump’s return to the White House, the two countries inked an agreement in December to expand mutual market access. US officials at that time hailed the Uzbek government’s “significant progress” in opening the country’s economy.

The February 21 talks also confirmed that Uzbekistan will work with the United States on the repatriation of illegal Uzbek migrants. Rubio thanked Saidov for Uzbekistan’s “cooperation in curbing illegal migration.” Seven Uzbek deportees arrived in Tashkent on February 24, Uzbek media reported. The US has reportedly shipped additional Uzbek deportees to Panama and Costa Rica.

Meanwhile, Uzbekistan is taking the lead on regional efforts to engage the Taliban government in Afghanistan. Tashkent hopes that by pulling Afghanistan into a closer trade orbit with Central Asia, Uzbek officials and their counterparts from other regional states can increase their negotiating leverage with the Taliban on matters of regional concern, in particular Afghanistan’s construction of the Qosh Tepa canal, a project that could upset Central Asia’s already delicate water resources balance.

A high-level Taliban delegation held trade talks in Tashkent on February 22 resulting in agreements covering railroad improvements, the creation of a free trade zone on the Uzbek-Afghan frontier, de-regulation of agricultural exports, mining and oil & gas development and a power transmission line project.

