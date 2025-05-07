US expresses support for Azerbaijan’s continued engagement with NATO

+ ↺ − 16 px

The United States has expressed its support for Azerbaijan’s continued engagement with NATO, according to the US Embassy in Baku.

“U.S. Chargé d’Affaires Hugo Guevara met with Mr. Alexander Vinnikov, Head of the NATO Liaison Office in Tbilisi, Georgia, to discuss NATO partnership activities and security cooperation,” the embassy wrote on X, News.Az reports.

According to the embassy, the US commends the recent participation of Azerbaijani servicemembers in the NATO-Georgia 2025 computer-assisted tactical command-staff exercise and supports Azerbaijan’s continued engagement with NATO.

