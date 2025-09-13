US FDA approves Apple Watch hypertension detection feature

+ ↺ − 16 px

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has authorized Apple (AAPL.O) to launch a new hypertension detection feature on its smartwatches, the company said late Friday.

Apple unveiled the blood pressure monitoring capability during its September 9 event, where it also introduced a slimmer iPhone Air and updated iPhone lineup. The feature will be available later this month on the Apple Watch Series 9, Series 10, Series 11, and the premium Ultra 2 and Ultra 3 models, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

According to Apple, the tool uses the watch’s optical heart sensor to analyze blood vessel responses to heartbeats. Running passively in the background, the algorithm reviews data collected over 30 days and notifies users if it detects consistent signs of high blood pressure.

The company noted the feature may not identify every case of hypertension but could alert around one million users globally. Apple plans to roll out the technology in more than 150 countries and regions, including the U.S. and the EU.

Bloomberg previously reported that the rollout would begin as early as next week. Apple has not yet commented on that timeline.

