US flight delays near 7,000 as government shutdown hits day 27

Air travel chaos in the U.S. worsened on Monday, with nearly 7,000 flights delayed nationwide, as the federal government shutdown reached its 27th day.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) cited staff shortages and imposed ground delay programs at major hubs including Newark Liberty International (NJ), Austin Airport (TX), and Dallas Fort Worth International (TX). Earlier delays in the Southeast were linked to staffing gaps at the Atlanta Terminal Radar Approach Control, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Impact on airlines includes:

Southwest Airlines: 34% of flights delayed

American Airlines: 29% delayed

Delta Air Lines: 22% delayed

United Airlines: 19% delayed

On Sunday, the situation was even worse: Southwest had 47% of flights delayed, American 36%, United 27%, and Delta 21%.

Approximately 13,000 air traffic controllers and 50,000 TSA officers are working without pay due to the budget impasse between President Trump and congressional Democrats. A Transportation Department official said 44% of Sunday’s delays were caused by controller absences — up sharply from the usual 5%.

The FAA is currently 3,500 controllers short of its target staffing levels. Many employees were already working mandatory overtime and six-day weeks before the shutdown.

The mounting flight disruptions are fueling public frustration and putting additional pressure on lawmakers to end the shutdown. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy visited Cleveland on Monday to meet with controllers, while the National Air Traffic Controllers Association plans events at multiple airports on Tuesday to highlight the first missed paycheck.

During a similar 35-day shutdown in 2019, absences by controllers and TSA officers extended wait times at major airports, forcing authorities to slow air traffic in New York and Washington.

