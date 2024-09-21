US forces shoot down another Houthi drone over Red Sea

U.S. Central Command (USCENTCOM) forces shot done another Houthi drone over the Red Sea.

“In the past 24 hours, U.S. Central Command (USCENTCOM) forces successfully destroyed one Iranian-backed Houthi uncrewed aerial vehicle launched from Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen over the Red Sea,” the Command posted on X, News.Az reports.According to the CENTCOM, the system destroyed presented an imminent threat to U.S. and coalition forces, and merchant vessels in the region.“This action was taken to protect freedom of navigation and make international waters safer and more secure for U.S., coalition, and merchant vessels,” it added.

