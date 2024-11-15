US greenlights $160 million F-16 engine support sale to Greece

+ ↺ − 16 px

Greece has received approval from the US State Department for a potential $160 million foreign military sale of F-16 engine support, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

This agreement, which includes logistics and programme support, aims to enhance Greece’s capabilities as a Nato ally, contributing to political and economic stability in Europe.Greece’s latest request also includes non-major defence equipment items such as engine components, ground handling equipment, modifications, spare parts, software support, and technical documentation.It will further encompass US Government and contractor engineering, technical, and logistics support services, and other related elements of logistics and programme support, among others.This sale aligns with US foreign policy and national security goals, bolstering Greece’s ability to maintain its F-16 fleet, which the country uses to foster security in the Eastern Mediterranean region.General Electric Aerospace is the principal contractor for this project.The F-16 is a multi-role fighter jet that can fly more than 500 miles in an air-to-surface mission, which delivers precise strikes, defending against enemy aircraft.This aircraft was developed through a consortium between the US and four Nato countries—Belgium, Denmark, the Netherlands, and Norway—who jointly produced 348 aircraft for their air forces.GlobalData’s ‘Greece Defense Market 2024-2029‘ report reveals that the country’s defence budget, which stood at $5.5bn in 2020, will increase by more than 75% over the next ten years.The government is committed to modernising its military platforms across all domains—air, land, and sea. It is expected that Greece’s acquisition budget will rise to $5.22bn by 2029.Some of its modernisation initiatives include the acquisition of 24 Rafale fighter jets from France, which will replace the country’s ageing Mirage 2000 fleet.In addition, Greece has expanded its air force capabilities by joining the global F-35 Lightning II programme.The country recently signed a letter of offer and acceptance (LOA) for the purchase of 20 F-35 fighter jets, with the option to acquire an additional 20 in the future.

News.Az