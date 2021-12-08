US investors’ participation in restoration of liberated Azerbaijani lands discussed

+ ↺ − 16 px

The participation of American investors in the Azerbaijani territories liberated from the Armenian occupation was discussed during a meeting between Azerbaijan’s Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov and US Ambassador Earle Litzenberger, News.Az reports.

“During the meeting with US Ambassador to Azerbaijan Earle Litzenberger, we reviewed the current state of bilateral economic cooperation,” Minister Jabbarov wrote on Twitter.

“We also discussed the potential for expansion of activities of American investors in the country and their participation in the restoration of our liberated territories,” the Azerbaijani minister added.

News.Az