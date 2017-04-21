US kills Daesh operative linked to Reina massacre

+ ↺ − 16 px

The U.S. carried out a land raid in Syria that led to the death of a Daesh operative linked to the deadly New Year's eve attack on Istanbul's Reina nightclub, Central Command confirmed Friday, Anadolu reported.

The U.S.'s Middle East command confirmed the death of Abdurakhmon Uzbeki, saying he was killed by American forces near the eastern Syrian city of Mayadin.

Uzbeki was a close associate of Daesh leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, Central Command spokesman Col. John Thomas told reporters.

Uzbeki, who was killed April 6, is said to have helped carry out the deadly attack that killed 39 victims at the nightclub.

"We’ve clearly linked him with the Istanbul" attack, Thomas said.

In addition to the attack in Istabul, Uzbeki was a key facilitator for Daesh's funds and foreign fighters, Thomas said.

