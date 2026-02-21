US-led coalition leaves military base in Syria's Hasakah province

The US-led coalition forces have begun withdrawing from the Kasrak military base in northeastern Syria.

Convoys carrying personnel and military equipment are heading to neighboring Iraq, News.Az reports, citing Aljazeera.

The Kasrak base is located near the city of Hasakah, the administrative center of the predominantly Kurdish province of Hasakah, and was considered one of the largest military facilities of the Western coalition in Syria.

Previously, the US and allied forces had left the Harab al-Jir air base and a training camp in the southern city of Ash-Shaddadi.

On February 12, coalition troops were withdrawn from the At-Tanf base, which is located at the junction of the Syrian, Iraqi and Jordanian borders and provides control over the strategic Damascus-Baghdad highway.