US may add Alibaba to China military-linked firms list

The administration of U.S. President Donald Trump is expected to add several companies, including Alibaba, to a U.S. list of firms allegedly supporting China’s military, according to sources familiar with the matter.

The move would place the companies on the Pentagon’s 1260H list, which identifies businesses believed to be linked to China’s military-industrial network, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

While inclusion on the list does not automatically impose sanctions, it serves as a warning to Pentagon contractors and U.S. government suppliers about potential risks tied to working with those firms. Some companies previously added to the list have challenged the designation in U.S. courts.

The expected step reflects ongoing tensions between Washington and Beijing over technology, national security and supply chains.

