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Tehran Uranium
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Iran and the United States have differing views over the scope and mechanism to lift sanctions on Tehran in exchange for curbs on its nuclear programme, a senior Iranian official told Reuters on Sunday, adding that new talks were planned in early March.22 Feb 2026-13:07
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Russia said its proposal to export Iran’s enriched uranium to Russian territory remains available as part of efforts to ease U.S. concerns over Tehran’s nuclear activities, but emphasized the final decision lies with Iran.04 Feb 2026-17:57
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During the three-day summit, Tehran said Washington had not demonstrated a willingness to engage in “equal and fair negotiations.”16 Nov 2025-17:55
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Iran has decided to increase its uranium enrichment capacity, said Mohammad Eslami, the head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI), News.az reports citing Mehr news agency.14 Dec 2024-14:44
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Tehran on Monday outlined its conditions for continuing talks with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).30 Sep 2024-14:59
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Iran's Vice President for Strategic Affairs Mohammad Javad Zarif has described the US withdrawal from the 2025 nuclear accord as a ‘lose-lose situation’.24 Sep 2024-13:58
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