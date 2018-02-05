US MG Co-Chair meets with Azerbaijani refugees

+ ↺ − 16 px

The OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chair, Andrew Schofer is on a visit to Azerbaijan.

According to AzerTag, Schofer got acquainted with the living conditions of internally displaced persons in Masazir settlement of Absheron region.

He was accompanied by Deputy Head of the State Committee for Work with Refugees and IDPs Fuad Huseynov, head of the Executive Power of Zangilan district Ramiz Hasanov, head of the Azerbaijani community of Nagorno-Karabakh Bayram Safarov, Milli Majlis deputy Elman Mamedov and US Ambassador Robert Cekuta.

The guest talked with the IDPs and was informed of the military aggression of Armenia.

News.Az

News.Az