U.S. mulling Tomahawk cruise missiles for Ukraine via European allies: Vance

U.S. Vice President JD Vance said Sunday that the White House is considering a plan for European NATO allies to purchase U.S.-made Tomahawk cruise missiles and transfer them to Ukraine, but the final call rests with President Donald Trump, News.az reports citing CNN.

"I know that we're having conversations this very minute about that issue," Vance said on Fox News.

"We're looking at it," he said. "We're certainly looking at a number of requests from the Europeans."

When asked whether he was personally comfortable with Ukraine receiving Tomahawk missiles and "the threat that that would pose," Vance started sidestepping the question, saying that Trump will make the "final determination...on what's in the best interest of the United States of America."

According to U.S. media outlets, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky proposed the deal during his meeting with Trump on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York last week. And he said Trump told him, "We'll work on it."

Vance stressed that the Trump administration adopted a broader policy shift that presses Europe to take on more of the burden. "We're no longer just giving tons of money and weapons. What we're doing is asking the Europeans to buy that weaponry."

Meanwhile, he called on Russia to "come to the table and actually talk seriously about peace."

Tomahawk is a U.S.-made, long-range, subsonic land-attack cruise missile with an operational range of 460-2,500 km, depending on the variant. This range could enable strikes on areas near Moscow if the missiles were deployed from parts of Europe.

