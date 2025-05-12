US Olympic gold medalist Kyle Snyder arrested

+ ↺ − 16 px

Kyle Snyder, an Olympic gold medalist and former Ohio State University wrestler, was arrested as part of a prostitution sting in Columbus, police said.

Kyle Snyder, 29, was one of 16 men charged during a Friday, May 9 undercover operation on Columbus' North Side, Columbus police Sgt. Joe Albert said. The operation involved Columbus police posting ads for escort services on the internet, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Snyder called and texted police in response to one of the ads at 8:15 p.m., agreeing to meet at a nearby hotel, Albert said.

Snyder paid an undercover officer cash and asked for oral sex, Albert said. He was arrested for engaging in prostitution and released from the scene.

Snyder will appear in court on May 19, Albert said. Attempts to reach Snyder for comment were unsuccessful.

Snyder won three straight NCAA heavyweight championships for Ohio State from 2016 to 2018. He contributed to The Buckeyes' 2015 team title win as well. The university inducted him in 2024 into the Ohio State Athletics Hall of Fame.

He also captured a gold medal at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympic Games. He won the silver medal at the 2021 Summer Games held in Tokyo.

His last Olympic appearance, during the 2024 games in Paris, saw Snyder finish in fourth place.In a 2024 interview with the Dispatch, Snyder said he planned to continue competing in international tournaments and was training at Penn State University.

News.Az