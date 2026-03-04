US orders nonemergency staff to leave consulates in Pakistan

The U.S. State Department has ordered nonemergency personnel assigned to its consulates in Karachi and Lahore to leave Pakistan along with their family members, News.Az reports.

The evacuation comes after violence erupted during a protest outside the U.S. consulate in Karachi on Sunday.

According to reports, 10 people were killed and 60 others injured as demonstrators gathered following the assassination of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, with some protesters attempting to storm the diplomatic compound.

Across the country, clashes between protesters and security forces left a total of 24 people dead.

U.S. authorities said there has been no change to the operational status of the embassy in Islamabad.