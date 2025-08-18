US plans to discuss territorial exchange at meeting with Zelensky

At a meeting with Volodymyr Zelensky on Monday, Washington intends to discuss the issue of exchanging territories between the Russian Federation and Ukraine.

US Presidential Special Representative Steven Witkoff stated this on CNN, News.Az informs.

"The main issue in resolving the Ukrainian conflict is the exchange of territories. We plan to discuss this on Monday. I hope that we will achieve some clarity on this issue, and this will very soon lead to a peace agreement," he said.

News.Az