US President Biden pardons his son Hunter

US President Joe Biden announced Sunday that he has pardoned his son Hunter Biden, who faced sentencing this month for federal tax and gun convictions, marking a reversal as he prepares to leave office.

"Today, I signed a pardon for my son Hunter," the president said in a statement. It is a "full and unconditional pardon," according to a copy of the executive grant of clemency, News.Az reports, citing foreing media. This official grant of clemency cannot be rescinded by President-elect Donald Trump.

By pardoning his son, Joe Biden has reneged on a public promise that he made repeatedly before and after dropping out of the 2024 presidential race. The president and his top White House spokesperson said unequivocally, including after Trump won the 2024 election, that he would not pardon Hunter Biden or commute his sentence.

Joe Biden said in his statement that he decided to issue the pardon because his son was "selectively, and unfairly, prosecuted," saying that "Hunter was treated differently" from people who commit similar crimes.

The president said his political opponents in Congress "instigated" the charges "to attack me and oppose my election."

He said in his statement, "I believe in the justice system, but as I have wrestled with this, I also believe raw politics has infected this process and it led to a miscarriage of justice. … I hope Americans will understand why a father and a President would come to this decision."

The president further claimed Hunter Biden was "singled out" for prosecution "only because he is my son" — allegations that were previously raised by Hunter Biden's lawyers and resoundingly rejected by two federal judges. The judge who oversaw his gun trial in Delaware concluded that Hunter Biden's theory of a selective prosecution was "nonsensical under the facts here."

In a social media post Sunday night, Trump called the pardon "such an abuse and miscarriage of Justice!" In an apparent joke, Trump also asked whether the pardon includes his supporters who attacked the US Capitol during the January 6, 2021, insurrection — whom he has promised to pardon once he's back in office.

