U.S. President Biden signs $770 billion defense bill

U.S. President Joe Biden signed into law the National Defense Authorization Act, or NDAA, for the fiscal year 2022, which authorizes $770 billion in defense spending, the White House said on Monday, Reuters reports.

Earlier this month, the Senate and the House of Representatives voted overwhelmingly for the defense bill with strong support from both Democrats and Republicans for the annual legislation setting policy for the Department of Defense.





News.Az