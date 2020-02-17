US professor lashes out at Armenia's Pashinyan over Karabakh remark

US professor lashes out at Armenia's Pashinyan over Karabakh remark

+ ↺ − 16 px

US-Israeli professor Brenda Shaffer has commented on the statement voiced by Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan at the Munich Security Council that "Nagorno Karabakh is a separate entity from Armenia."

"Nikol Pashinyan, you stated at the Munich Security Council that Nagorno-Karabakh is a separate entity from Armenia. Then why is your own son serving his compulsory military service in Nagorno-Karabakh?" the professor tweeted.

@NikolPashinyan, you stated at #MSC2020 that #Nagorno-Karabakh is a separate entity from #Armenia. Then why is your own son serving his compulsory military service in Nagorno-Karabakh?https://t.co/y4c2MznD1Z pic.twitter.com/EIxOwPhyuB — Brenda Shaffer (@ProfBShaffer) February 15, 2020

Brenda Shaffer is a professor at Georgetown University. She is an expert in foreign policy and energy. Brenda is also the author of Borders and Brethren: Iran and the Challenge of Azerbaijani Identity, published by the Massachusets Institute of Technology (MIT).

News.Az

News.Az