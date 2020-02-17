Yandex metrika counter

US professor lashes out at Armenia's Pashinyan over Karabakh remark

  • Azerbaijan
  • Share
US professor lashes out at Armenia's Pashinyan over Karabakh remark

US-Israeli professor Brenda Shaffer has commented on the statement voiced by Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan at the Munich Security Council that "Nagorno Karabakh is a separate entity from Armenia."

"Nikol Pashinyan, you stated at the Munich Security Council that Nagorno-Karabakh is a separate entity from Armenia. Then why is your own son serving his compulsory military service in Nagorno-Karabakh?" the professor tweeted. 

Brenda Shaffer is a professor at Georgetown University. She is an expert in foreign policy and energy. Brenda is also the author of Borders and Brethren: Iran and the Challenge of Azerbaijani Identity, published by the Massachusets Institute of Technology (MIT).

News.Az


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      