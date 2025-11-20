+ ↺ − 16 px

The United States is advancing a renewed effort to broker a cease-fire in the war in Ukraine, as senior American officials present Kyiv with a revised peace proposal that includes major concessions long rejected by the Ukrainian government, News.az reports citing Washington Post.

The initiative comes at a pivotal moment, with a high-level Pentagon delegation led by the U.S. Army secretary arriving in Kyiv to assess conditions on the ground.

The peace plan is being coordinated by Washington’s special envoy, who in recent weeks has held a series of confidential meetings with advisers to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. People familiar with the discussions say the framework contains several terms that Kyiv views as unacceptable, including proposals for Ukraine to cede territory currently not under Russian control and to sharply reduce the size of its military. One Ukrainian official described the plan as “a complete capitulation,” insisting that President Zelensky would not agree to the terms in their current form.

The arrival of the U.S. Army secretary in Kyiv marks the most senior Pentagon visit since the new administration took office. American defence officials describe the mission as a fact-finding trip, aimed at examining Ukraine’s battlefield needs and evaluating whether a transition toward negotiation is feasible. The visit follows a series of behind-the-scenes diplomatic efforts, including recent meetings held in Miami between U.S. representatives and members of the Ukrainian leadership.

The timing of Washington’s proposal is highly sensitive. Fighting across Ukraine remains intense, with Russia continuing large-scale operations. At the same time, Ukraine is grappling with internal political pressures, including a corruption scandal involving individuals close to President Zelensky. Observers believe the unrest within Ukraine’s political system may be influencing the United States’ increased push for a settlement.

On the Russian side, officials have appeared cautious about the prospect of renewed negotiations. The Kremlin has indicated that there has been little meaningful progress since previous diplomatic engagements earlier in the autumn. Moscow continues to insist on terms that Kyiv considers unacceptable, including recognition of Russian authority over the entire Donbas region.

A key element of the U.S. proposal reportedly calls for Ukraine to scale back its armed forces significantly and accept territorial concessions in parts of eastern Ukraine. Such conditions remain politically impossible for the Ukrainian government, which has repeatedly emphasized that it will not accept any settlement compromising national sovereignty.

The new American initiative follows a major summit between the presidents of the United States and Russia earlier this year, which concluded without a breakthrough. Russia maintained maximalist demands, while Ukraine refused any terms that would formalize territorial losses.

In Washington, reaction to the latest proposal has been mixed. Some senior lawmakers argue that the United States must present “realistic ideas” to end the war, while others warn that pushing Ukraine too hard could undermine Kyiv’s ability to negotiate from a position of strength.

Meanwhile, changes in the U.S. diplomatic team may complicate the process. A senior former envoy involved in earlier peace efforts has recently stepped back from his role, reportedly feeling sidelined as new advisers gain influence. The shake-up raises questions about the continuity of Washington’s Ukraine strategy.

Despite the intensified diplomatic activity, the gap between Kyiv and Moscow remains significant. Ukrainian leaders continue to insist that any settlement must protect the country’s sovereignty and security, while Russia maintains demands that Ukraine views as absolute red lines. For now, the U.S. plan represents a renewed attempt to test the possibility of compromise—but whether the sides can be brought closer together remains uncertain.

News.Az