US raid kills 55 Venezuelan, Cuban troops during Maduro capture

Venezuela’s Defence Minister Vladimir Padrino Lopez said many of the Cuban casualties were believed to be part of Maduro’s close protection unit. “Maduro’s security detail was largely wiped out in the attacks,” Padrino López said, underlining the scale of the losses suffered during the operation.

According to AFP, the assault began with bombing raids on military targets before US special forces descended by helicopter on a secured compound, seizing Maduro and his wife Cilia Flores. The couple were flown to the United States and appeared in a New York court on Monday, where they pleaded not guilty to drug trafficking and other charges.

The raid has drawn international reaction. Mexico’s President Claudia Sheinbaum on Tuesday urged Washington to ensure that Maduro receives a “fair trial,” as regional leaders assessed the fallout from the sudden intervention.

