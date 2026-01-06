Yandex metrika counter

US raid kills 55 Venezuelan, Cuban troops during Maduro capture

US raid kills 55 Venezuelan, Cuban troops during Maduro capture
According to official reports from Caracas and Havana, U.S. forces killed 55 Venezuelan and Cuban military personnel during a dramatic raid that resulted in the capture of President Nicolás Maduro. This marks the first public disclosure of casualties from the operation.

In its first confirmation, Venezuela’s military said 23 of its service members were killed in Saturday’s US attacks that led to Maduro’s ouster. “Twenty-three of our personnel died in the attacks by the United States,” the armed forces said, adding that no official figure has yet been compiled for civilian casualties, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Cuba separately confirmed that 32 members of its armed forces and interior ministry security personnel deployed in Caracas were killed during the raid. Havana released details of the dead, saying they ranged in age from 26 to 67, and included two colonels and a lieutenant colonel.

Venezuela’s Defence Minister Vladimir Padrino Lopez said many of the Cuban casualties were believed to be part of Maduro’s close protection unit. “Maduro’s security detail was largely wiped out in the attacks,” Padrino López said, underlining the scale of the losses suffered during the operation.

According to AFP, the assault began with bombing raids on military targets before US special forces descended by helicopter on a secured compound, seizing Maduro and his wife Cilia Flores. The couple were flown to the United States and appeared in a New York court on Monday, where they pleaded not guilty to drug trafficking and other charges.

The raid has drawn international reaction. Mexico’s President Claudia Sheinbaum on Tuesday urged Washington to ensure that Maduro receives a “fair trial,” as regional leaders assessed the fallout from the sudden intervention.

honor Patriotic War martyrs

