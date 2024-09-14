US reaffirms importance of durable peace between Azerbaijan, Armenia

+ ↺ − 16 px

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken reaffirmed the importance of durable peace between Azerbaijan and Armenia in his recent phone call with Armenian Nikol Pashinyan.

This was announced by Matthew Miller, spokesperson for the US Department of State, News.Az reports.“Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke to Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan yesterday and reaffirmed the importance of a durable and dignified peace between Armenia and Azerbaijan,” Miller noted.“Secretary Blinken welcomed recent progress between the parties, including an agreement on a border delimitation regulation. Secretary Blinken and Prime Minister Pashinyan discussed the expanding U.S.-Armenia relationship, including cooperation on energy, trade and investment, and education,” he added.

News.Az