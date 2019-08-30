US remains strongly committed to helping achieve lasting peaceful settlement of Karabakh conflict

+ ↺ − 16 px

The United States remains strongly committed, as an OSCE Minsk Group co-chair country, to help the sides achieve a lasting peaceful settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, a spokesperson of the US embassy in Baku told Trend.

“As has been reported previously, the Armenian and Azerbaijani Foreign Ministers have agreed to meet again in the near future under the auspices of the Co-Chairs. The sides typically announce the details of such a meeting simultaneously and at an appropriate time, usually a few days prior to the meeting,” added the spokesperson.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

News.Az

