US Secret Service increasing security after Trump assassination attempt

The attempted assassination of former US President Donald Trump was a "failure on multiple levels," Acting Secret Service Director Ronald Rowe has said.

Rowe said on Tuesday that he identified gaps in security on the day of the assassination attempt and has "implemented corrective actions.""One of my first actions as acting director was travelling to the site to better understand how our protection failed," Rowe told senators, alongside FBI Deputy Director Paul Abbate, during a joint hearing by the Senate Judiciary and Governmental Affairs committees on the July 13 assassination attempt.He said he could not defend why the roof where the gunman fired at the former president was not better secured."To prevent similar lapses from occurring in the future, I directed our personnel to ensure every event site security plan is thoroughly vetted by multiple experienced supervisors before it is implemented," said Rowe.Rowe also said the agency will use drones to prevent future security lapses.In addition, the acting director said neither Secret Service sniper teams nor members of Trump's security detail had any knowledge that there was a man on the roof with a firearm."It is my understanding those personnel were not aware the assailant had a firearm until they heard gunshots," said Rowe.Thomas Matthew Crooks, a lone 20-year-old gunman, opened fire on Trump during a campaign rally in the state of Pennsylvania striking him in his right ear.The gunman killed one spectator and seriously injured two others.Crooks was killed at the scene.

News.Az