US Secret Service investigates Elon Musk’s controversial X post

The Secret Service launched an investigation into Elon Musk’s X post, which made a controversial comparison between assassination attempts on political figures, News.Az reports citing SAN .

Musk wrote the post after a second assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump Sunday, Sept. 15.Musk posted in response to another user’s post that read: “Why they want to kill Donald Trump?”Musk responded with: “And no one is even trying to assassinate Biden/Kamala,” alongside a “thinking face” emoji.The tech mogul quickly deleted the comment and acknowledged his error, saying there were challenges with conveying humor without context in plain text.The investigation raised questions about the interpretation of online speech, particularly when it involves high-profile individuals and references to political leaders.A Secret Service spokesperson confirmed the agency is aware of Musk’s post, emphasizing its protocol to investigate all threats related to the people it protects.The White House called the post irresponsible rhetoric. Musk, who endorsed Trump in the upcoming election, chalked it up to a joke.

